Why taking short study breaks could be good for your health

Students around the world often sit for hours with their books, thinking long study sessions yield the best results. However, medical research proves that non-stop studying harms both your body and your academic performance. Taking regular, scheduled breaks is not a waste of time. It is a biological requirement that protects your physical health, sharpens your focus, and significantly reduces exam anxiety.

Combating mental fatigue with the 52-17 rule

The human brain is not designed to maintain strict focus for hours at a time. According to a productivity report by DeskTime, the most effective workers and students follow a specific pattern: they work for 52 minutes and take a break for 17 minutes. Furthermore, a study published by the University of Illinois found that brief diversions vastly improve focus on a single task. When you study without pausing, your brain depletes its oxygen and glucose levels. A short break allows your cognitive functions to reset, preventing mental fatigue and helping you memorise facts faster. Rest periods also lower the production of cortisol, a primary stress hormone, which keeps your anxiety levels in check.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Protecting your vision using the 20-20-20 technique

Staring at a laptop or textbook for prolonged periods causes severe digital eye strain. The American Optometric Association notes that people blink up to 60 per cent less often when looking at screens. This directly leads to dry eyes, blurred vision, and tension headaches. To protect your eye health, experts recommend the 20-20-20 technique. For every 20 minutes of reading, look at an object 20 feet away for exactly 20 seconds. This short pause relaxes the eye muscles and prevents long-term vision damage.

Reducing spinal pressure and joint stiffness

Sitting at a desk for hours places intense pressure on your lower back and slows down your blood circulation. The World Health Organization repeatedly warns about the health risks associated with sedentary behaviour. Taking a five-minute walking break every hour counters these negative effects. Standing up allows oxygen-rich blood to flow naturally to your brain and muscles. Stretching during these short intervals relieves joint stiffness and prevents the chronic posture issues that many students face during exam preparation.