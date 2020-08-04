NIA team to fly to UAE to investigate Kerala gold Smuggling case

IA team of officials from India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to fly to the UAE in order to continue their probe into the Kerala gold smuggling case.

NIA has decided to send the investigating team to the UAE to look into the manner in which diplomatic baggage was handled and also possible links with hawala transactions. The Indian government will soon be seeking the permission of the UAE for the team’s visit.

The team visiting the UAE will conduct a detailed investigation on those handling the diplomatic baggage in the UAE and also the Indians associated in that operation. The approval and the subsequent stand of the UAE government will be crucial in this regard. The NIA will submit the case diary containing the details of terrorist links in the gold smuggling case.

The NIA court is to consider the bail plea of accused Swapna Suresh on Thursday. Earlier the NIA had argued in the court stating that the money raised through gold smuggling was used for terrorist activities and is also reaching extremist groups. The court also ordered that the case diary detailing the progress of investigation be produced.

More details emerged on the wide network involved in the gold smuggling case after one of the key accused KT Rameez, who is under National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody, spilled the beans about his stay at a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram and the role of a few other Tamil Nadu-based agents.

Crucial details were obtained after taking KT Rameez into custody and later evidence was collected after taking him to IAS officer M Sivasankar’s flat.

It is said that Rameez had met the second accused Swapna Suresh and third accused Sandeep Nair, on a few instances during the first three months of 2020.

Customs officials said the probe details revealed that Rameez used to handle the smuggled gold and he had established a network for transporting the smuggled gold across the country. “Apart from having a network with a few persons in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts in Kerala, Rameez used to have links with a few groups in Tamil Nadu. Each consignment of gold was routed through different networks to avoid detection,” the officials said.