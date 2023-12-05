NIA raids eight locations in Jammu & Kashmir, residences mostly belong to hybrid terrorists

Eight locations were raided across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with terror financing. The NIA members along with Jammu and Kashmir police and paramilitary forces carried out the raids in North Kashmir's Baramulla District, South Kashmir's Pulwama and Shopian districts and one location in Jammu district.

NIA raided several locations across J&K in connection with the terror conspiracy hatched and operationalised by the offshoots of the banned Pakistan-backed terrorist organisations, such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, Al-Qaeda, etc.

Teams of NIA cracked down on eight locations in the seven districts of Poonch, Shopian, Pulwama, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kupwara and Srinagar in J&K.

According to NIA, "The locations raided today were residential premises of hybrid terrorists and Overground Workers (OGWs) associated with the newly formed affiliates and offshoots of the banned terrorist outfits."

"Extensive searches were also conducted at the premises of the cadres and sympathisers of these newly floated organisations, which included The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF, among others," NIA added.

NIA said that the searches led to the seizure of several digital devices containing large volumes of incriminating data and documents. The conspiracy of the recently launched offshoots of the banned terror outfits to destabilize J&K through violent terrorist attacks and activities.

NIA had registered the case (RC-05/2022/NIA/JMU) suo moto on June 21, 2022, to probe the involvement of the cadres, OGWs and other suspects of the new outfits in the collection and distribution of sticky bombs/magnetic bombs, IEDs, funds, narcotic substances and arms/ammunition to spread terror, violence and subversion in J&K.