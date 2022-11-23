LIVE TV

World

FIFA

India

Sports

FOLLOW US ON:


Newborn penguin triplets attract massive crowds in Mumbai Zoo - WATCH

Edited By: Sayan GhoshUpdated: Nov 23, 2022, 06:47 PM IST

Newborn penguin triplets attract massive crowds in Mumbai Zoo

Follow Us

Story highlights

According to the ANI report, the footfall is expected to go up in the Christmas period and it has resulted in a huge rise in revenue for the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation).

The Byculla zoo in India has a new attraction. The zoo situated in the city of Mumbai has been experiencing a huge number of visitors in the past few weeks after the born of penguin triplets.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Byculla zoo Dr Abhishek Satam, the penguins have boosted attendance massively and around 31,000 people visit the zoo every day. "Recently, a penguin gave birth to two male (cock) and one female (hen) chicks. The newborns have been named Alexa (hen), Flash (cock), and Bingo (cock). People are very excited to see them,” he told ANI.

×

According to the ANI report, the footfall is expected to go up in the Christmas period and it has resulted in a huge rise in revenue for the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation).

The Humboldt penguins are currently under observation for any health complications and the zoo is also contemplating more security in the enclosures after the rise in footfall.

 "We are taking care of all the requirements to ensure the safekeeping of the penguins, especially the newborns. They are given food three times a day and regular filtration of air and water is also being taken care of," he added.

RELATED

India's cotton exports stall as farmers delay sales hoping for higher prices

‘Need people like TN Seshan’: Indian apex court backs for strong election commission

ISRO conducts 200th launch of 'RH-200' sounding rocket; here's all you need to know 