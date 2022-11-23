Newborn penguin triplets attract massive crowds in Mumbai Zoo - WATCH

The Byculla zoo in India has a new attraction. The zoo situated in the city of Mumbai has been experiencing a huge number of visitors in the past few weeks after the born of penguin triplets.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Byculla zoo Dr Abhishek Satam, the penguins have boosted attendance massively and around 31,000 people visit the zoo every day. "Recently, a penguin gave birth to two male (cock) and one female (hen) chicks. The newborns have been named Alexa (hen), Flash (cock), and Bingo (cock). People are very excited to see them,” he told ANI.

#WATCH | Mumbai's Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan Zoo has become the centre of attraction after the birth of three Penguins (22.11) pic.twitter.com/mg7boF7u16 — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2022 ×

According to the ANI report, the footfall is expected to go up in the Christmas period and it has resulted in a huge rise in revenue for the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation).

The Humboldt penguins are currently under observation for any health complications and the zoo is also contemplating more security in the enclosures after the rise in footfall.