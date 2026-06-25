/New Indian envoy in Dhaka Dinesh Trivedi announces visa restart on first day

India’s newly appointed High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, on Thursday formally assumed office and immediately announced the resumption of normal tourist visa services for Bangladeshi nationals from 28 June, ending a nearly two-year suspension.

Mr Trivedi presented his credentials to Bangladeshi President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban earlier in the day before heading directly to the Indian Visa Application Centre in Dhaka. There, he inspected operations amid what he described as a large footfall of applicants.

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“I am very happy to announce that we are resuming our normal visa applications for tourist visas, which can be submitted from Sunday, the 28th of June 2026,” he said. “We hope that this will further strengthen the people-to-people ties between our two sovereign nations.”

Normalising bilateral ties?

Medical and urgent visas will continue to be issued on humanitarian grounds, with operations running through five visa centres in Dhaka, Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna, and Sylhet. Further expansion to other cities is planned. The resumption marks a step towards normalising bilateral ties under Bangladesh’s new political dispensation. The visa services were vastly curtailed during Yunus term after attacks on Indian missions.