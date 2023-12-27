New Delhi reports first case of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1, minister says 'no need to panic'

New Delhi on Wednesday (Dec 27) reported the first case of JN.1. Official told the news agencies that out of the three samples sent for genome sequencing, one was JN.1, which is a derivative of BA.2.86. Two were Omicron.

Delhi's Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "JN.1 is a sub-variant of Omicron and is a mild infection. This is the one spreading in south India. There is no need to panic. It causes mild sickness."

Covid cases in Delhi

A Delhi government official told India-based news agency PTI reported that a 28-year-old patient, who had co-morbidities, died. The official claimed that Covid was not the primary reason.

As per the official data, Delhi has around 35 active cases with nine fresh infections being reported on Wednesday, the official further told the news provider.

The official told PTI: "The man was not from Delhi and was referred to a private hospital recently. He had multiple comorbidities and the Covid finding was incidental. The sample of the man has been sent for genome sequencing and a report is awaited."

The official said that the deceased was suffering from multi-system inflammatory syndrome and was "highly comorbid".

"The Covid finding was incidental and mostly it has been seen that patients are referred to Delhi when they are in the last stage of a disease," he added.

In India, forty more cases of the COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 were recorded. The tally of cases of the new variant across the nation till December 26 has risen to 109, PTI reported earlier on Wednesday citing official sources.

The health ministry said on Wednesday that India recorded 529 fresh Covid cases in a single day, while the country's active infection count stood at 4,093.

Experts on Covid scare in India

WION recently spoke to Dr Sushila Kataria, Senior Director, Internal Medicine, Medanta, Gurugram. She said that despite its distinct name, the JN.1 variant is not significantly different genetically from the BA variants, and they typically manifest as mild cases.

Talking about preventive measures, Dr Kataria said, "In light of the rising influenza cases, it is crucial to adopt preventive measures. Individuals exhibiting symptoms, regardless of age, should refrain from attending school or work, isolate themselves, wear masks in public spaces, and seek appropriate treatment. Hospital visits are advisable for those experiencing persistent symptoms or difficulties in performing routine activities."

Meanwhile, Dr Ankita Baidya, Consultant Infections Disease, Manipal Hospital, Dwarka told WION that the reasons for the rise are a smaller number of people following Covid appropriate behaviour, and the new strain might be having the ability to evade immunity.

"Watch out for the JN.1 variant in India if you experience fever and chills, abdominal discomfort, nausea, loose motion, or a combination of dry cough and sore throat – these symptoms may indicate infection with this variant. Early recognition and precautions can aid timely intervention and management," Dr Baidya added.