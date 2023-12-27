India declares Muslim League Jammu Kashmir an ‘unlawful association’

The Indian government on Wednesday (Dec 27) declared the Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) (MLJK-MA) as an 'unlawful association' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) for "supporting terrorist activities and inciting people to establish Islamic rule" in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

The announcement has been implemented with immediate effect and is for the next five years.

The Union Home Ministry said that the organisation and its members are involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in J&K.

The organisation is led by Masarat Alam, interim chairman of the hardline faction of the All India Hurriyat Conference. MLJK-MA is known for its anti-India and pro-Pakistan propaganda.

Union Minister Amit Shah posted on X: "The 'Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)'/MLJK-MA is declared as an 'Unlawful Association' under UAPA."

"This organisation and its members are involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in J-K, supporting terrorist activities and inciting people to establish Islamic rule in Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a notification claiming that there had been several inputs which showed linkages of the MLJK-MA with banned organisations.

Also read: Indian Army will wipe out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir, says defence minister Rajnath Singh The ‘Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)’/MLJK-MA is declared as an 'Unlawful Association' under UAPA.



This organization and its members are involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in J&K supporting terrorist activities and inciting people to… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 27, 2023 × "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of Section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central Government hereby declares the Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) as an unlawful association with immediate effect for a period of five years," the notification read.

Shah further said on social media that that anyone acting against India's unity, sovereignty and integrity will not be spared.

"The PM @narendramodi government's message is loud and clear that anyone acting against the unity, sovereignty, and integrity of our nation will not be spared and will face the full wrath of the law," he said.