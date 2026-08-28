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Nepal floods: 7 bodies wash up downstream in India’s Uttar Pradesh

Prajvi Mathur
By AFP
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 15:51 IST | Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 15:51 IST
Nepal floods: 7 bodies wash up downstream in India’s Uttar Pradesh

Residents look at the Trishuli River as they take shelter at an elevated place after a flood warning in the Pipaltar area of Nepal's Nuwakot district on August 28, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

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Seven bodies believed to be Nepal flood victims were recovered from rivers in India’s Uttar Pradesh, as the disaster’s death toll reached 472, with 1,400 people still missing.

Indian authorities recovered seven bodies from rivers flowing from Nepal, believed to be victims of devastating floods, officials said Friday, underscoring the scale of the deadly disaster.

The bodies were found floating in rivers in the Maharajganj and Kushinagar districts of Uttar Pradesh state, which borders Nepal's southern flood-hit Chitwan region.

"Four unidentified bodies were recovered in the district on Thursday," Maharajganj district magistrate Gaurav Singh Sogarwal told AFP.

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"We think they have been swept into India from Nepal following flash floods there."

Three more bodies were recovered in Kushinagar district, around 70 kilometres (43 miles) downstream from the frontier, a police official confirmed.

Authorities are working to identify the bodies.

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At least 472 people were killed in the floods, including 469 bodies recovered in Nepal, and three in China. At least 1,400 others are missing. The seven bodies in India are not included in that toll.

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