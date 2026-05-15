/NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI arrests ‘kingpin’ chemistry professor from Pune

In a major breakthrough in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak investigation, the Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested Professor PV Kulkarni, identifying him as the alleged “kingpin” behind the leak that triggered nationwide outrage and raised fresh questions over the credibility of the National Testing Agency.

Kulkarni, a chemistry professor at Dayanand Medical College in Latur, was reportedly part of the committee involved in setting this year’s NEET-UG question paper. He was arrested in Pune as investigators intensified the probe into what officials described as a sophisticated insider-led operation.

According to CBI sources, the investigation has, from the very beginning, pointed towards the involvement of insiders linked to the examination process, unlike the 2024 paper leak case, where the NTA had largely escaped allegations of internal compromise.

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The agency alleged that Kulkarni used his authorised access to the examination paper during the final week of April 2026 and coordinated with others to circulate the leaked material among selected candidates. His alleged associate, Manisha Waghmare, was arrested by the CBI on May 14.

CBI gets custody of NTA insider

Meanwhile, the Rouse Avenue Court on Friday sent accused Dhananjay Lokhande to six days of CBI custody in connection with the case. The agency told the court that Lokhande had received the leaked NEET-UG 2026 examination material from co-accused Manisha Waghmare before allegedly passing it on to another accused, Shubham Madhukar Khairnar.

According to the CBI, leaked PDF copies of the question paper were later circulated through Telegram on April 24.

The agency sought custodial interrogation to recover digital devices, trace financial transactions and identify possible NTA officials involved in the conspiracy. Special Judge Ajay Gupta granted the remand after hearing the submissions made by the CBI.

Five other accused are also currently in seven-day CBI custody and are scheduled to be produced before the court on May 22.

NEET-UG to shift online from next year

Amid the widening controversy, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday announced that NEET-UG examinations will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from next year.

He also confirmed that the re-examination for NEET-UG 2026 will be held on June 21, days after authorities scrapped the May 3 exam following the paper leak scandal that affected over 22 lakh aspirants across the country.

The controversy has triggered sharp criticism of the NTA and intensified demands for stricter safeguards in national-level entrance examinations.