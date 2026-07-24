/NEET row: Why the Opposition demands Rule 267 debate

A sharp procedural standoff has paralysed proceedings in Parliament as the Opposition and the treasury benches clash over how to debate the alleged NEET-UG paper leak controversy. Led by the Congress party, Opposition leaders, including Jairam Ramesh and Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, argued that the widespread examination irregularities represent a "systemic crisis" that directly compromises the futures of over 20 lakh students. They asserted that the issue warrants extraordinary priority over routine parliamentary proceedings. Furthermore, the Opposition made Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation a key precondition for a fair and impartial debate.

The government has rejected the precondition of the Minister's resignation while maintaining it is fully prepared to discuss the issue under standard parliamentary rules. Officials pointed to recent legislative and enforcement measures, including the enforcement of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. The new law introduces stringent penalties, including mandatory imprisonment and heavy fines, targeting organised cheating syndicates. Additionally, the Ministry of Education has deployed special CBI teams to investigate offences involving criminal conspiracy and breach of trust, alongside establishing a high-level expert committee to overhaul the examination pipeline.

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The procedural deadlock centers on the interpretation of Rule 267 itself. Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan clarified that Rule 267 is an exceptional mechanism intended for extraordinary circumstances, warning that daily notices risk diluting its purpose. The Chair noted that the provision cannot function as the Upper House equivalent of an adjournment motion.

While the government highlights its structural reforms and law enforcement actions, the Opposition maintains that restoring faith in the competitive examination system requires immediate, top-level political accountability on the floor of the House.