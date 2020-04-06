NCW writes to Gujarat DGP after Surat doctor assaulted by neighbours for treating COVID-19 patients 

The National Commission for Women has written to Gujarat police to conduct a thorough probe into the alleged harassment of a woman doctor in Surat for being in close proximity to coronavirus patients, according to news agency ANI.

The matter came to the light after a video showing the doctor working in Surat Civil Hospital being physically assaulted by her neighbours, went viral.

Considering the gravity of the matter, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to Shivanand Jha, IPS, Director General of Police, Gujarat to probe the matter.

"NCW directs for a thorough investigation on the matter of the incident to be taken up immediately and also provide protection to the woman. A detailed action taken and report be sent to NCW,'' the women's rights body said in a statement.

"The Commission is disturbed by the reported incident, and is concerned about the safety of doctors who are the frontline workers in the period of distress prevailing worldwide due to coronavirus pandemic," it said.

(With inputs from ANI)

