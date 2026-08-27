/NCLT case: Dr Subhash Chandra denies reports of Rs 22,000-crore loan, urges media to correct facts

Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra on Thursday disputed several figures and claims that have appeared in certain media reports over an NCLT loan-settlement order. He said in a statement that several reports suggesting that he had personally borrowed money or had guaranteed loans worth Rs 22,000 crore were incorrect, and urged media outlets to present the facts accurately.

Dr Chandra issued an official statement saying that he is issuing a press release in the interest of all stakeholders. “I have to state that certain vested media houses are spreading wrong information about my personal insolvency matter in NCLT. I urge all media platforms to publish the facts and to remove any misinformation that is incorrectly interpreted from the Court order.”

Dr Chandra said that he had not borrowed any money from any lender and was involved in the matter only in his capacity as a personal guarantor for borrowing entities associated with the Essel Group. He said that the total claims against him in the personal insolvency proceedings, filed by lenders objecting to the repayment plan, stood at Rs 3,992 crore, not Rs 22,000 crore as suggested in some reports.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Besides, Rs 620 crore of the Rs 3,992 crore claims has already been settled, he said, adding that the borrowing entities have offered a further settlement of Rs 1,063 crore to the lenders concerned.

Dr Chandra said that the borrowing entities for which he had provided personal guarantees had repaid nearly Rs 43,000 crore against total company dues of around Rs 45,000 crore as of January 24, 2019.

The borrowing entities have assured that they will settle any remaining amount.

He also rejected reports regarding his personal net worth, saying that the market capitalisation of Essel Group companies had been incorrectly treated as his individual wealth.

==================================================================

Dr Subhash Chandra NCLT case: Why Rs 22,000 crore claim is not his debt

“Certain vested media houses are spreading wrong information about my personal insolvency matter in NCLT,” he said.

He said the amounts quoted in reports were taken from documents showing claims filed in the case.

Rs 43,000 crore repaid by borrowing companies

He said the companies for which he had given personal guarantees had total outstanding borrowings of around Rs 45,000 crore as of January 24, 2019.

“Out of this, they have returned close to Rs.43000 crores since that day,” Dr Chandra said.