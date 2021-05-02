Narendra Modi, Boris Johnson to hold virtual summit on May 4

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a virtual summit with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi on May 4.

This virtual summit will act as a replacement for Boris Johnson’s trip, which was recently cancelled due to the Covid crisis in the South Asian country.

The aim of this summit will be to further expand the India-UK cooperation over the next decade across five key areas, namely people-to-people relationship, trade and prosperity, defence and security, climate action, and healthcare.

Both leaders will also use this opportunity to discuss the need for global measures to fight the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

"The Summit will be an important opportunity to elevate our multi-faceted strategic ties and enhance cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Both leaders will also discuss Covid19 cooperation and the global efforts to fight the pandemic," a statement from the ministry of external affairs read.