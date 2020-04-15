Myth buster: No correlation between temperature variations and coronavirus spread

The coronavirus pandemic has created an atmosphere of fear and misinformation. From homemade cure to temperature and weather-related myths have made it to the list of misinformations.

One of the biggest myths about COVID-19 is that the virus is heat sensitive and hence won’t spread much in areas that are not typically cold.

But the fact is, the spread of COVID-19 is not necessarily hampered by either cold or hot weather.

Some other viruses, like the common cold and flu, spread more during cold weather months but that does not mean it is impossible to become sick with these viruses during other months.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that “There is no reason to believe that cold weather can kill the new coronavirus or other diseases. The normal human body temperature remains around 36.5°C to 37°C, regardless of the external temperature or weather."

WHO's official website claims, "You can catch COVID-19, no matter how sunny or hot the weather is. Countries with hot weather have reported cases of COVID-19. To protect yourself, make sure you clean your hands frequently and thoroughly and avoid touching your eyes, mouth, and nose. "

The experts said COVID-19 spreads through human contact. The mass gathering has to be avoided and people need to take precautions like washing hands.