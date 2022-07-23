'Must rise above politics': Indian president Ram Nath Kovind delivers farewell speech

Indian president Ram Nath Kovind called the parliament a “temple of democracy” and requested the political parties to follow “Gandhian philosophy” while discussing various important topics pertaining to the country. “Multiple ways to resolve differences and disputes emerge when we see India as a big family. Peace and non-violence were Mahatma Gandhi’s tools to instill harmony...we ought to adopt his ways,” Kovind said in his farewell speech one day before his tenure ends.

“The Gandhian philosophy should always be followed by MPs while exercising rights of debate and dissent in Parliament,” he added while discussing his expectations from all parties.

Kovind also touched upon his journey from humble beginnings to becoming the President of India and thanked a number of people for their support during his tenure in the office.

“I will always be grateful to the citizens of the country for giving me the opportunity to serve as President. I thank PM Modi's council of ministers, VP Venkaiah Naidu, LS Speaker Om Birla for the support during my tenure,” he said according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Kovind will be succeeded by Droupadi Murmu, the ruling BJP candidate, who became the first tribal woman to become the President of India. She secured around 60 per cent of total votes to beat Yashwant Sinha and Kovind congratulated her for her victory and wished her luck.

While concluding, Kovind touched upon the struggles that the world faced due to COVID-19. “World is struggling because of COVID pandemic. I hope we learn lessons from the pandemic, we forgot that we are all part of nature. In difficult times, India's efforts were praised all across the world,” he said.