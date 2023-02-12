Mumbai-Delhi Expressway: Toll price, full route, travel time, toll rates, speed limit & all you need to know

Mumbai-Delhi expressway: PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the 229 km Delhi to Jaipur stretch of the 1,386 km Delhi to Mumbai mega expressway on 12 February. The inauguration was done on the 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati. Its first stage of the expressway is expected to cut down travel time between the capital city and Jaipur to just 3.5 hours. Once the entire route is completed, the expressway will allow a travel time of just 12 hours between the two major cities.

Here is everything you need to know about the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the expressway

1. The stretch between Sohna and Dausa is 246 km while the entire Delhi-Mumbai Expressway connecting the two major cities of India will stretch 1,380 km.

2. The Sohna-Dausa stretch will become an alternative to the busy Delhi-Jaipur Expressway.

3. The Sohna-Dausa stretch has been developed at a cost of more than ₹12,150 crores.

4. The Sohna-Dausa stretch will cover 160km in Haryana and pass through Gurugram, Palwal and Nuh districts. It will cover 11 villages in the Gurugram district, seven villages in Palwal and 47 villages in the Nuh district.

5. This stretch will be directly connected with the Mumbai-Delhi Expressway, from DND to Jaitpur, from Jaitpur to Ballabhgarh and from Ballabhgarh to Sohna.

This stretch, like the other parts of the expressway, is an eight-lane access-controlled expressway which can be expanded to 12 lanes in the future depending on traffic.

The Delhi-Mumbai expressway is expected to be completed by 2024. Here are all the details about the upcoming mega expressway- from speed limit, and route, to toll charge and everything you need to know to help you plan your next road trip:

Mumbai-Delhi expressway speed limit

The legal top speed limit allowed on the expressway is set at 120 kilometres per hour.

Mumbai-Delhi expressway toll charge

Initially, there will be a charge for commuters while travelling on this route. The charges planned by NHAI for this eight-lane expressway are fixed at Rs.390.

Mumbai-Delhi expressway route

The expressway will pass through six states- Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra. It will help improve trade connectivity by serving 93 PL Gati Shakti Economic Nodes, 13 ports, 8 major airports and 8 multi-modal logistic parks.

Mumbai-Delhi expressway toll booths