  Wion
  India
  Multiple drones spotted near LoC in Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir

Ajaypal Choudhary
Edited By Ajaypal Choudhary
Published: Jan 13, 2026, 21:52 IST | Updated: Jan 13, 2026, 21:52 IST
Representative Photo Photograph: (ANI (File Photo)

Story highlights

At least two drones were spotted along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, marking the second sighting of Pakistani-origin drones in forward areas along the LoC.

At least two drones originating from Pakistan were spotted in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district near the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday (Jan 13). The security forces deployed countermeasures, including opening fire to neutralise the aerial threats. The incident follows Monday's multiple drone sightings in forward areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.


Multiple Pakistani drones were sighted near the Dungala-Nabla area of the Rajouri sector and were fired upon by Indian troops. The firing was part of standard operating procedures(SOPs) after the drone activity was noticed along the LoC. The Army raised its vigilance level in the area, and armed forces are closely monitoring the situation, India Today reported, citing sources.

Another drone was spotted in the Thandi Kassi area of Rajouri district, triggering a high alert. Armed forces have initiated search operations in forward areas along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Earlier in the day, Chief of Army Staff General Dwivedi issued a stern warning that any future misadventure by Pakistan will be resolutely responded to, adding that India's operation Sindoor remains ongoing.

"As you may be aware, Operation Sindoor remains ongoing, and a future misadventure will be resolutely responded to, General Dwivedi said.

The Army chief asserted that Operation Sindoor reset strategic assumptions by striking deep, dismantling terror infrastructure, and puncturing the longstanding nuclear rhetoric.

"Following the Pahalgam terror attack, a clear decision to respond decisively was taken at the highest level. Operation Sindoor was conceptualised and executed with precision. Through 22 minutes of initiation on May 7 and an orchestration that lasted 88 hours up to May 10, the operation reset strategic assumptions by striking deep, dismantling terror infrastructure, and puncturing the longstanding nuclear rhetoric," General Dwivedi said.

Driven by a deep interest in international politics and geo-economics, Ajaypal Choudhary writes on and analyses a wide range of subjects from geopolitics and the global economy to ...Read More

