/Multiple drones spotted near LoC in Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir

At least two drones originating from Pakistan were spotted in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district near the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday (Jan 13). The security forces deployed countermeasures, including opening fire to neutralise the aerial threats. The incident follows Monday's multiple drone sightings in forward areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.



Multiple Pakistani drones were sighted near the Dungala-Nabla area of the Rajouri sector and were fired upon by Indian troops. The firing was part of standard operating procedures(SOPs) after the drone activity was noticed along the LoC. The Army raised its vigilance level in the area, and armed forces are closely monitoring the situation, India Today reported, citing sources.



Another drone was spotted in the Thandi Kassi area of Rajouri district, triggering a high alert. Armed forces have initiated search operations in forward areas along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Add WION as a Preferred Source



Earlier in the day, Chief of Army Staff General Dwivedi issued a stern warning that any future misadventure by Pakistan will be resolutely responded to, adding that India's operation Sindoor remains ongoing.

"As you may be aware, Operation Sindoor remains ongoing, and a future misadventure will be resolutely responded to, General Dwivedi said.

The Army chief asserted that Operation Sindoor reset strategic assumptions by striking deep, dismantling terror infrastructure, and puncturing the longstanding nuclear rhetoric.