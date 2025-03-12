Some police officers in India's Madhya Pradesh state are now facing an investigation after videos of them "teaching a lesson" to some Indian cricket fans went viral. On Sunday (Mar 9) night, these cops in the district were allegedly seen punishing a group of young men for creating a ruckus while celebrating Team India's Champions Trophy win.

Advertisment

Also read | Delhi Police beef up security ahead of Holi, Ramzan Friday prayers

Viral Video

Videos of the incident have gone viral, showing the group of cricket fans with shaved heads being paraded around by the police.

Advertisment

Watch it here:

VIDEO | Madhya Pradesh: Police shave heads and parade those accused of creating ruckus in Dewas after India's ICC Champions Trophy victory on the night of March 9.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/PqCIvX4p0y — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 11, 2025

Investigation underway

Advertisment

Apart from policemen facing investigation, another probe on the cricket fans is underway. Under the National Security Act (NSA), action will be taken against two men who were allegedly engaged in the criminal activity of turning their celebration into a violent act. They reportedly attacked the police. Under NSA, an individual can be apprehended for up to 12 months.

Also read | Indian Air Force's Mirage 2000 aircraft crashes near Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh

Punit Gehlot, Dewas Superintendent of Police (SP), said an investigation has been started into both the actions of the youth and the cops.

He said, "The probe will examine all aspects, including whether those detained were actually involved. Additional SP Jaiveer Singh Bhadoria has been tasked with conducting a time-bound inquiry, which will be completed within seven days. Those found responsible will face appropriate action."

Local legislator Gayatri Raje Puar of the Bharatiya Janata Party met with Gehlot over the punishment meted out to the youth.

"These young men were celebrating India's victory just like the rest of the country. They are not habitual offenders, and the act of publicly parading them in such a manner is completely unjustified."

"Their families accompanied me to the SP's office, where we strongly condemned this disproportionate punishment. The SP has assured a thorough inquiry into the matter," said the BJP MLA.

(With inputs from agencies)