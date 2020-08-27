Most serious situation after 1962: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on India-China border clash

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said that the situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is most serious after 1962 Indo-China war.



"This is surely the most serious situation after 1962. In fact, after 45 years, we have had military casualties on this border. The quantum of forces currently deployed by both sides at the LAC is also unprecedented," Jaishankar said to Rediff.com in an interview ahead of the release of his book 'The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World'.



“If we look back at the last three decades, this is quite self-evident. Indian and Chinese armies are locked in a tense stand-off in eastern Ladakh for over three-and-half-month despite multiple rounds of diplomatic and military talks,” the foreign minister said.

“There have been several border situations — Depsang, Chumar and Doklam. In a sense, each one was different. This one surely is. But what is also common is that all border situations were resolved through diplomacy,” he added.

“As you know, we are talking to the Chinese both through military channels and diplomatic ones. In fact, they work in tandem,” he said.

Asked how he envisaged the future of India-China ties in the book that was written before the border row erupted, the external affairs minister said it is "an extremely consequential relationship for both and it requires a strategy and a vision".

"What I have said is that the ability of India and China to work together could determine the Asian century. But their difficulties in doing so may well undermine it. So, this is an extremely consequential relationship for both. It has its fair share of problems and I have been forthright in acknowledging them," Jaishankar said.

"We need honest conversations on this, among Indians and between India and China. That is why this relationship requires both a strategy and a vision," he noted.

(With inputs from PTI)