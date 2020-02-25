Morning News Brief: Day 2 of Trump's India visit, coronavirus and more

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with WION’s daily news brief.

Live: Namaste Trump — Unprecedented security in Delhi for US President's visit US President Donald Trump will participate in various programmes in Delhi today.READ MORE

'The coronavirus is very much under control in USA', says Donald Trump

Trump praised the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) for their massive and "smart" efforts in preventing the novel coronavirus outbreak. READ MORE
 


Manchester City target role reversal against Champions League kings Real Madrid

Manchester City will be up against both Real Madrid and their reputation on Wednesday as the Champions League's biggest winners play one of its biggest underachievers at the Santiago Bernabeu. READ MORE

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sexual assault, rape

 

A US court on Monday found ex-Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein guilty of sexual assault and rape.READ MORE

 

 