Live: Namaste Trump — Unprecedented security in Delhi for US President's visit

WION Web Team New Delhi Feb 24, 2020, 10.24 AM (IST)

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump disembark from Air Force One at Palam Air Force Base in New Delhi on February 24, 2020. Photograph: AFP

Feb 25, 2020, 08.46 AM

US President Donald Trump will participate in various programmes in Delhi today. The first programme will be ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan. A meeting between President Trump and PM Modi is scheduled at Hyderabad house following which exchange of agreements will take place.

10:00 am
Reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan

10:30 am
Wreath-laying at Raj Ghat, New Delhi

11:00 am
PM meets trump in New Delhi

12:40 pm
India and US Exchange agreements

2:40 pm
Roundtable with Indian business leaders

7:30 pm
Trump meets President Kovind

10:00 pm
Trump embarks for the US

Feb 25, 2020, 08.03 AM

Donald Trump's India visit Day 2


Massive crowds, enthusiastic statements and cheerful dances and songs were the highlights of Donald Trump's first day of India visit. The leaders of both nations PM Modi and Trump greatly praised each other and stressed on strong Indo-US ties. Trump spoke on defence, terrorism and a lot more. So here are the takeaways from day one of Trump's India trip.

Feb 25, 2020, 08.01 AM

Feb 24, 2020, 07.28 PM

President Donald Trump's Air Force One arrived at New Delhi airport after the US president and the First Lady Melania Trump visited the Taj Mahal in Agra.

Feb 24, 2020, 06.47 PM

President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania Trump received a large portrait of 'Taj Mahal' from UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath before departing for Delhi.

Trump

Feb 24, 2020, 06.00 PM

Trumps' tour of the Taj Mahal comes to an end, and POTUS proceeds to New Delhi 

Trump

Feb 24, 2020, 05.46 PM

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner pose for pictures at the Taj Mahal

Feb 24, 2020, 05.11 PM

Donald Trump and Melania Trump are given a tour of the historic site

 

Trump

Feb 24, 2020, 05.08 PM

US President Donald Trump writes in the visitor's book at the Taj Mahal

Trump

Feb 24, 2020, 05.06 PM

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Taj Mahal

 

Trump

Feb 24, 2020, 05.02 PM

Performances alongside the road to Taj Mahal can be seen while Agra awaits the President

Trump

Feb 24, 2020, 04.54 PM

Third tweet by POTUS in Hindi: 'America and India will make big dreamers bigger and make their future brighter than ever'

Feb 24, 2020, 04.52 PM

President Trump tweeted after the conclusion of the 'Namaste Trump' event

Feb 24, 2020, 04.34 PM

President Donald Trump's entourage left for the Taj Mahal with Ivanka and Jared Kushner also part of the US delegation.

Feb 24, 2020, 04.28 PM

US President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump disembark the Air Force One

Trump

Feb 24, 2020, 04.27 PM

President Trump and First Lady Melania arrived at the Agra airport amid a festival atmosphere with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also present. 

Feb 24, 2020, 04.20 PM

President Trump arrived in Agra a short while ago in his Air Force One plane. The US president and the First Lady Melania Trump are set to visit the Taj Mahal.

Feb 24, 2020, 04.17 PM

Air Force One arrives at Agra

Trump

Feb 24, 2020, 03.00 PM

The US President departs for Agra. 

ss

Feb 24, 2020, 02.44 PM

President Trump tweets in Hindi 'The people of America will always be true and loyal friends of the people of India'

Feb 24, 2020, 02.42 PM

President Trump and Prime Minister Modi conclude the event at Motera Stadium

Feb 24, 2020, 02.33 PM

President Trump and Prime Minister Modi embrace after the address at Motera Stadium

Trump

 

Feb 24, 2020, 02.32 PM

Prime Minister Modi recalls first meeting with President Trump during his speech at Motera Stadium

×

 

Feb 24, 2020, 02.27 PM

President Trump says the US is 'united against Islamic terrorism'

×

 

Feb 24, 2020, 02.25 PM

Trump talks about $3 billion military trade with India

×

 

Feb 24, 2020, 02.22 PM

POTUS praises in his speech the female entrepreneurs of India and their growing prominence

×

 

Feb 24, 2020, 02.10 PM

President Trump mentions a few cornerstones of Indian media and culture in his speech

×

 

Feb 24, 2020, 02.03 PM

President Trump exalts India and Prime Minister Modi in his speech

×

 

Feb 24, 2020, 01.54 PM

In his speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails India's friendship with the US

Trump

Feb 24, 2020, 01.28 PM

Trump's India visit - Motera Stadium teeming with crowds ahead of 'Namaste Trump' event

Feb 24, 2020, 01.34 PM

Dan Scavino Jr., Assistant to President Donald Trump, tweets about the grand roadshow

×

 

Feb 24, 2020, 01.24 PM

President Trump and Prime Minister Modi arrive at Motera Stadium

Trump

Feb 24, 2020, 01.17 PM

President Trump and Prime Minister Modi arrive at Motera Stadium

Feb 24, 2020, 01.02 PM

Trump's visit to India begins

Feb 24, 2020, 12.59 PM

Trump's India visit - Sabarmati Ashram highlights

Feb 24, 2020, 12.54 PM

Donald Trump visit to India - President Trump enroute Motera Stadium as crowd cheers

Trump

Feb 24, 2020, 12.39 PM

President Trump enters his name in the book of dignitaries

 

Trump

Feb 24, 2020, 12.37 PM

President Trump spins charkha at Sabarmati Ashram

Trump

 

Feb 24, 2020, 12.34 PM

Trump's India visit: Sabarmati Ashram

President and First Lady Trump along with Prime Minister Modi visit the Sabarmati Ashram

Feb 24, 2020, 12.20 PM

Roadshow of President Trump and Prime Minister Modi is underway

Roadshow

Feb 24, 2020, 12.12 PM

Feb 24, 2020, 12.10 PM

President Trump and Prime Minister Modi inaugurate roadshow in 'The Beast'

Beast

Feb 24, 2020, 12.06 PM

Prime Minister Modi and President Trump proceed to 'Namaste Trump' event

Trump Modi

Feb 24, 2020, 12.01 PM

Modi hugs and receives Trump

Trump

Feb 24, 2020, 11.41 AM

Trump's India visit - Arrival

Air Force One arrives at Ahmedabad airport

PM Modi to receive US President Donald Trump

Feb 24, 2020, 11.38 AM

Breaking: Trump arrives in Ahmedabad!

Feb 24, 2020, 11.36 AM

Trump visits India - Benefits of this strategic partnership

As India awaits eagerly for United States President Donald Trump, Jitendra Kumar Tripathi and Ashok Sajjanhar, two former Ambassadors, said on Sunday that this visit will have a good impact on India and US strategic partnership."

India`s relationship with the US has seen many ups and downs during the last century but since 2002 the relations are on a steady path of development. This visit has added advantage for India as the US President will not be visiting Pakistan," Jitendra Kumar Tripathi told ANI.

Ashok Sajjanhar said, "I think the topics on top of their agenda will be strategic partnership, terrorism, defence nuclear energy co-operation, growing convergence, congruence of views of Indo-Pacific - how to constraint, how to counter the rapid rise of China and its assertive and aggressive role as far as the South China Sea is concerned."

Feb 24, 2020, 11.23 AM

Modi replies to Trump's Hindi tweet

Feb 24, 2020, 11.06 AM

Group of dancers performing at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, ahead of the arrival of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

Feb 24, 2020, 10.53 AM

Exciting scenes at Motera!

zssz

Podium is set to host world's top leaders

dd

Feb 24, 2020, 10.41 AM

 Trump tweets in Hindi to share his excitement en route India.

×

Trump leaves for India

Feb 24, 2020, 10.33 AM

 

US President Donald Trump visit to India - Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Ahmedabad ahead of grand Motera show. 

