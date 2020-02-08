Morning News Brief: Coronavirus death toll, 2 impeachment witnesses ousted, and more 

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know to start your day with WION’s daily news brief.

Coronavirus death toll jumps to 722, surpasses toll from SARS outbreak

China has struggled to contain the current virus despite having placed some 56 million people under effective lockdown in Hubei and its provincial capital, Wuhan.

Two days after his acquittal, Trump ousts two star impeachment witnesses

Two days after Trump was acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate on charges of trying to pressure Ukraine to investigate a political rival, Vindman -- the top Ukraine expert at the White House's National Security Council -- was escorted out of the building, according to his lawyer.

Democratic candidates question Sanders' electability at New Hampshire debate

The candidates said Sanders, a self-identified democratic socialist who finished in a dead heat in the first contest in Iowa earlier this week with Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was out of step with everyday Americans.

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live score

India won the toss and elected bowl in the second ODI of three match series against New Zealand.

Watch: Gravitas: Wuhan virus outbreak, where is Xi Jinping?