India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live score: NZ- 123/1 (22 overs), Guptill reaches 50

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Photograph: Twitter
Feb 08, 2020, 09.05 AM
10 runs off the over!
Tom Blundell: 12(13)
Guptill: 60(54)
NZ- 118/1 (21 overs)
Feb 08, 2020, 08.57 AM
36th ODI fifty for Martin Guptill 👏— ICC (@ICC) February 8, 2020
It's also his first half-century in last 11 innings! He also shared a 93-run opening stand with Henry Nicholls.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/KuHkq7ndDV
Feb 08, 2020, 08.53 AM
Feb 08, 2020, 08.51 AM
Henry Nicholls out!!
Virat is a little agitated as he feels that Henry Nicholls' DRS time ran out before he appealed for it.
It's still out. NZ retain the DRS as it was an umpires call.
Henry Nicholls lbw b Chahal 41(59) [4s-5]
Feb 08, 2020, 08.41 AM
Martin Guptill innings at Eden Park in ODIs:
15 innings
739 runs
61.58 avg.
2 hundred
5 fifties
Feb 08, 2020, 08.33 AM
In other news!
Ashleigh Gardner's blazing 93 powered Australia to 173/5 in the tri-series T20I against India.— ICC (@ICC) February 8, 2020
Can Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. chase down the target? #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/T3oP2gqCul
Can the Women in Blue beat the Aussies?
Feb 08, 2020, 08.31 AM
NZ- 70/0 (13 overs)
New Zealand opening pair continue to trouble Indian bowlers.
Feb 08, 2020, 08.28 AM
New Zealand: 64/0 (12 overs)
Batsmen targetting shorter boundaries against Indian bowlers.
Feb 08, 2020, 08.19 AM
First powerplay comes to an end!
NZ: 52/0 (10 overs)
Feb 08, 2020, 08.09 AM
15 runs off the over!
New Zealand: 43/0 (8.0); CRR: 5.38
Feb 08, 2020, 08.05 AM
2 runs off the over.
NZ: 28/0 (7.0)
Feb 08, 2020, 07.59 AM
9 runs off it!
Jasprit Bumrah concedes consecutive boundaries.
New Zealand: 26/0 (6.0)
Feb 08, 2020, 07.55 AM
Finally a good over from the Kiwis.
10 runs off it.
NZ: 17-0
Guptill: 4(11)
Henry Nicholls: 12(19)
Feb 08, 2020, 07.49 AM
Four over gone New Zealand still in single digits.
NZ: 7/0 (4 overs); CRR: 1.75
Feb 08, 2020, 07.47 AM
Interesting that in spite of being a small ground, there have been very few 300+ scores. And not a huge advantage chasing either. Like such matches.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 8, 2020
Feb 08, 2020, 07.45 AM
Shardul Thakur is efficient as of now!
One run off the over.
New Zealand- 4/0 (3 overs
Feb 08, 2020, 07.40 AM
New Zealand off to a slow start. 2 overs gone just 3 runs off it.
New Zealand- 3/0 (2 overs)
Bumrah concedes just 2 runs.
Feb 08, 2020, 07.35 AM
Good start by India.
Just one runs off the over.
NZ- 1/0 (1 over)
Jasprit Bumrah to bowl the next over.
Feb 08, 2020, 07.33 AM
Shardul Thakur begins the bowling attack for India!
Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls starts the innings for the Kiwis.
Feb 08, 2020, 07.28 AM
Kyle Jamieson is all set to make his international debut today!— ICC (@ICC) February 8, 2020
He becomes 197th cricketer to represent @BLACKCAPS in ODIs 👏#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/nMNrGI0WJE
Feb 08, 2020, 07.27 AM
Captain @imVkohli wins the toss and elects to bowl first in the 2nd ODI against New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/DYkaYSCyzy— BCCI (@BCCI) February 8, 2020
Feb 08, 2020, 07.26 AM
India win the toss and choose to bowl!
India XI: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w/c), Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett