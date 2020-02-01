Morning News Brief: 324 Indians evacuated from Wuhan, Budget 2020 and more

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with Wion’s daily news brief.

China Coronavirus outbreak: Air India flight carrying 324 Indians from Wuhan lands in Delhi

Air India's 423-seater jumbo B747 plane, carrying 324 Indian nationals from the coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China, landed in New Delhi on Saturday morning. READ MORE

Britain cuts loose from EU with delight, anger and indifference

The stroke of midnight in Brussels, the EU will lose 15% of its economy, its biggest military spender and the world's international financial capital - London. READ MORE



Coronavirus outbreak: Pakistan says it won't evacuate citizens





Pakistan has said that it has no plans, as of now, to evacuate its nationals living in China in the wake of deadly coronavirus outbreak. READ MORE

US Presidential elections 2020: Which Democratic contender stands where



There will be important wins, and also, heartbreaks from what this time is known as a very 'crowded' race of Democratic challengers. READ MORE

'Parasite' review: Bong Joon-Ho's film on class divide is a masterclass in storytelling

Filmmaker Bong Jong Ho's latest film 'Parasite' makes class divide glaring and obvious leaving you numb and perhaps more conscious of your surroundings. READ MORE