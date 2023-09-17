Morning brief: 300,000 children in flood-ravaged Libya facing health crisis, & more

As many as 30,000 children in flood-ravaged Libya are facing a health crisis as the death toll due to the disaster is expected to cross 20,000. More than 11,000 people have died due to the flood in Derna and around 40,000 people have been displaced.

Death toll in deadly Libya floods in the eastern city of Derna has risen to at least 11,300, a UN report released Saturday (Sept 16) said. Authorities and aid groups are continuing their search and rescue efforts amid all difficulties as they clear mud and debris with heavy machinery.

The Indian Army said on Saturday (September 16) that Pakistani forces gave cover fire to one of the three terrorists who tried to cross over into India from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district's Uri. All three terrorists were neutralised by Indian security forces on Saturday.

India's 'Golden Boy' and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra came second best to Czech Jakub Vadlejch in the Wanda Diamond League final in men's javelin in Eugene on Saturday.

Russia’s Ministry of Defence said Sunday its forces shot down one Ukrainian drone over the outskirts of Moscow and at least six others over Crimea. At around 1:45 am (04:15 am IST on Sunday) one drone was intercepted over Moscow's Istrinsky district, the defence ministry said in a Telegram post.