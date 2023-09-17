ugc_banner

India's Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Men's Javelin, misses out on Wanda Diamond League title

Oregon, USAUpdated: Sep 17, 2023, 06:27 AM IST

Neeraj Chopra, with a best effort of 83.80m, took second place behind Czech Republic's Jakub Valdejch in the Diamond League in Eugene | Diamond League Photograph:(Others)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Neeraj Chopra, India's ace javelin thrower, made a sensational recovery to climb to second place on the points table with a throw of 83.80m in his second attempt.

India's 'Golden Boy' and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra came second best to Czech Jakub Vadlejch in the Wanda Diamond League final in men's javelin in Eugene on Saturday.

USA’s Curtis Thompson started the event with a throw of 74.16 metres to get the javelin final underway. 

The Indian ace started with a cross to his name, as his first throw was disqualified. However, he made a sensational recovery to climb to second place on the points table with a throw of 83.80m in his second attempt.

trending now

The ace javelin thrower, however, fell a bit short with his second attempt as he registered a distance of 81.37m. 

In light and fun moments between the event, the javelins arrived in mini electric cars for the throwers. 

The 25-year-old Indian again crossed the white line in his fourth attempt, which was deemed a foul.

On his fifth try, Chopra hurled the spear to a distance of 80.74m. However, it was nowhere near enough to help seal the first place. 

With a final throw of 80.90m, Chopra ended his Wanda Diamond League final campaign in second position, with his best at 83.80m. 

Czech Vadlejch took the Wanda Diamond League title home with a final throw of 84.24m. 

×

Earlier this month, Chopra, who won India's first-ever gold at the World Athletics Championships, failed to defend his Diamond League title, falling just short of Jakub Vadlejch (85.86 m) again, who took home the trophy.

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

Asia Cup 2023: Axar Patel officially ruled out of Colombo finale against Sri Lanka; Washington Sundar roped in

Premier League: Brighton thump Man Utd as Man City come from behind; Spurs come from behind

PCB release medical update on Naseem Shah's shoulder injury; optimistic over ODI World Cup involvement