Modi government cabinet reshuffle: Ministers and their portfolios

After the Union Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday by the Modi government, several new faces were inducted to head various ministries.

Anurag Singh Thakur, Kiren Rijiju, Parshottam Rupala, Raj Kumar Singh, Hardeep Puri, Mansukh Mandaviya, G Kishan Reddy were elevated as cabinet ministers during the reshuffle.

Rijiju was earlier the minister of state (independent charge) in the ministry of youth and sports. He was also an MoS in the minority affairs ministry. There are 36 new faces in PM Modi's cabinet announced on Wednesday. There are seven ministers from Uttar Pradesh in the new cabinet all of whom took oath as ministers of state.

Fifteen cabinet ministers and 28 ministers of state were sworn-in by President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. The total strength of the Cabinet including the PM is now stands at 78.

List of ministers and their portfolios:

Home Minister Amit Shah gets charge of the newly-created Ministry of Cooperation.

Dharmendra Pradhan: Education minister.

Jotiraditya M Scindia: Civil aviation minister.

Kiren Rijiju: Law minister

Hardeep Singh Puri: Petroleum ministry besides Housing and Urban Development.

Anurag Singh Thakur: Information & Broadcasting and Sports.

Mansukh Mandaviya: Health ministry

Ashwini Vaishnaw: Railways ministry, besides Communication & Electronics and Information Technology.

Sarbananda Sonowal: Ports and Shipping ministry besides holding charge of AYUSH ministry.

Mandavia has also been given the chemicals and fertilizers ministry. Piyush Goyal will head the textlies ministry besides being the minister of commerce and industry; and the minister of consumer affairs, food and public distribution.

Pashupati Kumar Paras, MP from Hajipur, has been given the ministry of food processing industries.

