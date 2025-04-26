As tensions intensify between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, life at the remote border villages of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir has once again taken a turn as 'Modi bunkers' are back in the picture.

Advertisment

Tensions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district have increased and border villagers are preparing their underground bunkers.

This marks a stark reminder of the volatility that once depicted their daily life.

Also read: Pahalgam attack: Union Minister Puri slams Bilawal's provocative remark, says Pakistan in ‘terminal decline’

Advertisment

These bunkers are popularly known as "Modi bunkers" and are stacked with essentials like blankets and bedding as people over there braces for the worst.

The residents of Salotri and Karmarha located near Pakistani military posts, are now clearing and restocking their bunkers with important supplies as they take a precautionary measure.

According to footage by ANI, the bunkers include blankets, beds, and other essentials as they brace themselves for 'possible' future threats.

Advertisment

Also read: 'Pigs and Pakistanis not allowed': Signboard at Madhya Pradesh eatery after Pahalgam terror attack

A resident of Karmarha village told ANI, “The people had forgotten the bunkers. The bunkers are being cleaned again now. There is an atmosphere of fear, but we hope harmony will prevail in the valley."

#WATCH | Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir | People of Karmarha village near the Line of Control clean the bunkers that were built by the government for the safety of the people pic.twitter.com/pPsmxqE416 — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2025

While, another resident from the village expressed strong support for the government and military, saying that they are ready to assist, even at the cost of their lives.

“We are with the government, we stand by them. We strongly condemn the terror attack, we are in support of our army and administration. Whenever they need us, we are ready to provide any possible support, even lay down our lives,” the resident told ANI.

“Earlier, there used to be firing incidents in this area. Our village is located near the LoC. We are cleaning the bunkers so that we can move our family to safety during such incidents. We are thankful to the central government for providing us with such bunkers,” he added.

Also read: 'Let me stay, I'm India's daughter': Seema Haider pleads to PM Modi, claims she is 'Hindu' amid Pakistan visa ban

What are 'Modi bunkers'?

'Modi bunkers' are underground bunkers, built under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second tenure. They were part of a major government initiative to increase the safety of residents.

These bunkers are built along the Line of Control (LoC) to protect civilians from cross-border shelling as they live near conflict-prone border areas.

The Modi government extended financial and technical aid for building individual and community bunkers in such high-risk areas.

The government initially sanctioned 14,460 bunkers across five districts including Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Poonch, and Rajouri — with an additional 4,000 later approved to cover more vulnerable populations.

After Pakistan-based terrorists attacked terrorists in Pahalgam on April 22, the tensions between the two nations have intensified. Following the terror attack, The Resistance Front (TRF) claimed the responsibility for the attack.

However, earlier today, the TRF retracted from its statement, saying that any attribution of the attack to them was “false” and “hasty.”

WATCH | New airspace guidelines in India after Pakistan closes airspace