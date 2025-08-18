/MeT predicts more rains and cloudbursts in J&K; Jammu Srinagar National Highway closed, all schools shut

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have announced the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway due to heavy rains. The Jammu and Kashmir's traffic Police department has said that the traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) has been closed to all vehicular traffic due to heavy rainfall and shooting stones at multiple locations. People have been advised to avoid travel on the Highway for today.

Meanwhile, the administration in the Jammu division, in view of the inclement and bad weather conditions, ordered that all government as well as private schools of Jammu Division shall remain closed on Monday.

More than 67 people have died in the two cloudburst incidents in Kishtwar and Kathua districts of the Jammu Division. On Sunday, a massive cloudburst in Kathua district caused major landslides and mudslides, leading to the death of seven people and injuring six. A massive rescue and relief operation was carried out by NDRF, SDRF, the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and civil administration.

Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir regarding the cloudburst in Kathua. He took stock of the relief and rescue operations being carried out by the local administration, and NDRF teams have also been rushed to the site and assured of every support from the central government.

The Indian Army swiftly mounted large-scale rescue and relief operations to support the distressed population. The sudden deluge triggered massive landslides and flooding, causing tragic loss of lives and extensive damage to infrastructure. Army relief columns with engineer detachments were immediately pressed into action in the worst-affected regions of Jhor Khad & Bagra village.

The Indian Army evacuated stranded families to safety and provided food, water, and temporary shelter, while Army medical teams, supported by civil medical responders, delivered critical care to the injured.

The MeT Department in Jammu and Kashmir has predicted more rain for the next 48 hours, which could lead to cloudbursts and landslides and mudslides in various areas. MeT says that light to moderate rain/thunder at many places with intense showers/heavy Rain at few places of Jammu Division including Reasi, Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch, Samba & Kathua with moderate to intense showers over Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban. This could lead to cloudburst/flash floods at a few vulnerable places with landslides/mudslides/shooting stones during 17-19 August. People have been advised to stay away from water bodies/streams/Nallas/river embankments/loose structures etc. And the travellers/transporters/tourists/trekkers are advised to plan accordingly.