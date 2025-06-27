/Rains lash Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh; Chenab river flows above danger level

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been lashed with heavy rains in the last 24 hours at multiple locations. The intense rainfall across various parts of Jammu division has led to the rise in the water levels of Chenab river. The authorities have advised people to stay away from the banks of Chenab river in certain areas including Doda district.

The initial reports suggested that due to heavy rains and heavy flow in the river Chenab, some people might have lost their lives in the Doda district. The authorities are working on the full details of the incident. Due to the heavy rains across the region, the water level of the Chenab river has risen, causing the Baglihar and Salal dams to overflow. To control the rising water level, the gates of both the dams have been opened to release excess water.

Meanwhile, in Ladakh region's Kargil district, a massive flash flood and landslide were reported from the Stakpa area. The authorities said that the flash flood caused no major damages, nor was any person injured during the landslide. The MeT department has predicted more rains for the next 24 hours in the Jammu division. People have been advised to stay away from the water bodies as they are flowing above normal levels at multiple places.