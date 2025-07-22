/Weather alert across Jammu and Kashmir, schools shut in Rajouri

The Met Department of Jammu and Kashmir has issued red and orange alerts for various districts of the Union Territory. According to the MeT Department, districts like Jammu, Rajouri, Kathua, Samba, Reasi, Anantnag and Srinagar will witness intense showers until July 23. The Met Department has issued a weather advisory predicting heavy rainfall across various districts in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions along with chances of landslides and flash floods.

The MeT Department says that the weather is going to be generally cloudy with intermittent spells of light to moderate rain/thundershowers at many places, with intense showers at a few places, and heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places of J&K in the next 24 hours. All the schools in Rajouri district have been shut for today as a precautionary measure. Meanwhile, cloudy weather with intermittent spells of rain/thundershower are likely over many parts of North Kashmir, many parts of Central & South Kashmir, Banihal, Ramban, Reasi, Udhampur, Kathua, Doda & Kishtwar in the next 4-6 hours.

Accordingly, in the northern part of Jammu and Kashmir, including areas like Kupwara, Handwara, Baramulla, a few parts of Central Kashmir, parts of Banihal-Ramban, a few parts of Doda & Kathua may receive intense rain showers with gusty winds (30-40 KMPH) today.

IMD has also issued alerts across various districts of Jammu and Kashmir with the possibility of flash floods and landslides/mudslides at a few vulnerable places. Authorities have also asked the shikara owners to suspend shikara riding/boating during intense showers/gusty winds.

People living in the higher reaches have also been advised to remain cautious of landslides and flash floods. The authorities have issued an advisory that flash floods, landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones might occur in vulnerable places. One student was killed in Poonch district after a massive rock fell on a school building, killing one student and injuring one.

The MeT also says that from July 23rd till July 24, intermittent spells of light to moderate rain/thunder/gusty winds at many places with intense showers/heavy to very heavy rain at isolated to scattered places of Jammu Division. The government has also advised farmers to suspend farm operations during 22-24th July.