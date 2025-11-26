/Mercury plunges further as Kashmir freezes under intense cold wave

The Kashmir Valley woke up to another bone-chilling morning as minimum temperatures dropped sharply across the region, with several stations recording sub-zero readings well below normal for this time of the year.

South Kashmir’s Shopian district recorded the coldest night in the Valley at minus 6.2 degrees, followed closely by Baramulla at minus 5.9 degrees. Pampore and Anantnag both shivered at minus 5.5 degrees while Pulwama registered minus 5.8 degrees. The famous ski resort of Gulmarg, however, remained relatively mild at 0 degrees.

High-altitude areas saw even harsher conditions. The strategic Zojila Pass on the Srinagar–Leh highway plummeted to a frigid minus 16 degrees, prompting authorities to issue fresh advisories for motorists.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Srinagar city recorded minus 3.9 degrees, about four degrees below normal, while the airport area logged minus 4 degrees. In the south Kashmir tourist hubs, Pahalgam dipped to minus 4.6 degrees, and Kupwara in north Kashmir touched minus 4 degrees.

Meanwhile, in Ladakh, the mercury continued its downward slide with Kargil recording minus 9 degrees, Leh was at minus 8.2 degrees and Nubra Valley at minus 6.8 degrees.