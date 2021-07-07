Mehul Choksi says his arrest 'dictated by Indian govt', moves Dominica court

Mehul Choksi, a fugitive businessman, has filed a judicial review petition in the Dominica High Court, alleging that his detention for illegal immigration was "dictated" by Indian government officials.

Choksi's lawyers said that the police chief and investigating officer's decision to charge him was not "their independent judgement" and that it was a "abuse of the court process."

The case was filed against the immigration minister of the Caribbean nation, its police chief and the investigating officer of the case.

Choksi, who went missing from Antigua and Barbuda where he had been living since 2018 after his escape from India, was arrested on May 23 in neighbouring Dominica for illegal entry. He was declared a prohibited immigrant by the Ministry of Immigration in Dominica.

The 62-year-old diamantaire, who is wanted in connection with a $2 billion Punjab National Bank scam, has filed a complaint with Dominica's high court, claiming that Acting Chief of Police Lincoln Corbette and investigating Officer Sergeant Alleyne's decision to charge him with illegal entry was "not a product of their independent judgement."

"...they allowed themselves to be dictated by third parties, representatives of the Indian government...," Choksi alleged.

Seeking to quash the proceedings against him, Choksi pleaded before the high court that the decision to charge him for illegal entry was violative of law and accordingly, null and void, Caribbean media outlet Nature Isle News reported.

