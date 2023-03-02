Meghalaya Election Results 2023: CHECK full list of constituency-wise winners of NPP, BJP and others

Meghalaya Election Results 2023: The assembly elections in Meghalaya have created a buzz among the political circles, with the latest updates indicating that the fight in Tikrikilla assembly seat is between the National People's Party (NPP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Mukul Sangma, is not in the fray in Tikrikilla.

The NPP candidate Jimmy D Sangma is currently leading with a margin of 140 votes, while the BJP candidate Rahinath Barchung is giving a tough competition to the NPP candidate. The competition between these two parties is worth watching, as both have a significant presence in the state. The results of the Tikrikilla assembly seat would be a significant factor in determining the power balance in the state.

Latest trends are out for Meghalaya now:

As per latest trends released by Election Commission of India (ECI), out of total 60 seats,

The ruling party NPP is leading on 14 seats.

BJP is leading on 4 seats.

TMC is leading on 3 seats.

Congress on 3 seats.

Others on 16 seats.

Meghalaya Election Results LIVE (40/59) Party Won Leading Total NPP Loading... 14 14 BJP Loading... 4 4 TMC Loading... 3 3 Congress Loading... 3 3 Others Loading... 16 16

On February 27, Meghalaya conducted polling for 59 assembly constituencies, with a high voter turnout of 85.17 percent. However, polling for the Sohiong seat was deferred due to the unfortunate death of one of the candidates. The current Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, is seeking re-election for his second consecutive term, representing the National People’s Party (NPP).

However, the NPP faces a tough competition from its former ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which aims to increase its seat tally in Meghalaya. Exit polls have predicted that NPP is likely to become the largest party, with projections of winning around 20-22 seats in the 60-member assembly. However, some polls predict a hung assembly.

What are Exit polls predicting for Meghalaya?

Exit polls show that the National People’s Party (NPP) is all set to win the most seats in Meghalaya. The predictions show that NPP is expected to win 18-24 seats out of the total 60. The BJP, which is likely to win in the other two states, Tripura and Nagaland, will win only 4-8 seats in Meghalaya. The Congress is likely to win 6-12 seats, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) 5-9 seats, while others are expected to emerge victorious on 17-29 seats.

The counting of votes started at 8 AM IST.



This is a live updating copy, list will be updated as soon as the final results are out:

Full list of winners in Meghalaya 2023