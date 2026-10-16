/Meerut woman, lover get death penalty for killing husband, faking snakebite

A court in Meerut on Friday (Oct 16) sentenced a woman and her lover to death for murdering her husband and attempting to pass off the killing as a snakebite, officials said. Additional District and Sessions Judge Jaiveer Singh Nagar awarded capital punishment to Ravita and Amardeep for the murder of Amit Kashyap, also known as Mikky Kashyap, a resident of Akbarpur Sadat village.

Post-mortem exposed murder plot

Amit was found dead on a cot at his home on April 13 last year, with a live snake beside his body. His family initially suspected that he had died after being bitten by the reptile.

However, the post-mortem examination revealed injury marks on his neck and nose, indicating that he had been strangled. Police investigations later found that the snake had been defanged and was not poisonous, exposing the attempt to disguise the murder.

Ravita and Amardeep had been in an extramarital relationship. The couple have three children.

While pronouncing the sentence, the judge remarked, “A wife observes Karva Chauth for her husband's long life...this act committed against her husband is unforgivable.” The judge also said the district magistrate would take care of the children.

Second death sentence for couple in a week

Earlier on Wednesday (Oct 14), A Meerut court sentenced Muskan Rastogi and her lover, Sahil Shukla, to death for killing her husband, Saurabh Rajput, in the infamous blue drum murder case. District Judge Arvind Kumar Mishra delivered the sentence two weeks after the pair were convicted of murdering the merchant navy officer and hiding his dismembered body inside a concrete-filled blue plastic drum last year in March. The verdict came after 126 hearings and statements from 22 witnesses. The judge observed that crimes of this nature create fear across society.