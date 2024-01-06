Medical marvel: 5-year-old undergoes awake brain surgery at AIIMS Delhi, sets record

In a medical milestone, a five-year-old girl at AIIMS Delhi underwent an awake craniotomy, using the Conscious Sedation technique, to address a left perisylvian intraaxial brain tumour.

Remarkably, she has now become the youngest globally to undergo this procedure, and has created a world record.

The young patient displayed exceptional cooperation during the awake craniotomy, marking a groundbreaking achievement in pediatric neurosurgery, as reported by ANI.

Teamwork and support

The success of the surgery is attributed to the outstanding collaboration between the neuroanesthesia and Neuroradiology teams at AIIMS Delhi.

Their combined efforts ensured the execution of high-quality functional MRI brain studies, crucial for the precision of the awake craniotomy.

Functional MRI brain studies played a pivotal role in the surgical process. These studies allowed the neurosurgeon to map the cortical areas, identifying vital regions known as the "eloquent brain."

Preservation of these areas is paramount during tumour removal to prevent damage and preserve essential brain functions.

What is this surgical technique?

Awake craniotomy, a sophisticated neurosurgical technique, permits the removal of brain tumours while the patient remains conscious.

Also watch | Ayodhya gets a major facelift: All decked up for Ram Mandir This approach aims to prevent potential damage to vital brain functions by enabling the neurosurgeon to conduct real-time cortical mapping during the procedure.