Indian official says concealed speed limit signs in Delhi got him 'challan surprises'

A road transport secretary in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, Anurag Jain, found himself at the receiving end of speed violation challans on a particular stretch in New Delhi.

Jain, according to a report in The Times of India, missed the speed limit sign and reportedly concealed "almost" behind a tree.

The issue of inadequate placement of road signs, often obscured by trees and poles along Delhi roads, has resulted in what Jain describes as "challan surprises" for unsuspecting vehicle owners.

Jain said he fell victim to the flawed signage system. Believing the speed limit was 60 kilometres per hour on that stretch, he was perplexed when his vehicle, slightly exceeding 61 kmph, led to the violations.

"The system does not recognise who the owner is and I've paid challan thrice for speeding. But my problem was different. I took up with police the point that the speed signs should be visible to me. I thought the speed limit was 60 kmph on that stretch and my vehicle was at 61 kmph. Usually, this should not have been the reason for getting a challan," Jain was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Addressing the importance of proper sign placement, Jain stressed, "Technology treats all commuters equally." He highlighted the necessity to position road signs "at the right spot" to ensure visibility for all drivers and prevent such unintentional violations.

According to a study conducted by the Institute of Road Traffic Education in 2017, over 70 per cent of road signs in Delhi did not adhere to prescribed norms. Out of 1,514 examined road signs across 14 major stretches, 1,098 failed to meet the standards, in a staggering reflection to concerning state of road safety in the Indian capital.