MEA has identified suppliers from South Korea, Turkey and Vietnam for ventilators, PPE: Health Ministry

Ministry of External Affairs has identified suppliers from South Korea, Turkey and Vietnam for ventilators, Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry on Tuesday.

DRDO is also working with local manufacturers to increase the supply of N95 masks, he added.

On complaints of doctors and nurses being asked by landlords to vacate the houses, Agarwal said that the Delhi government has issued an order under Epidemic Disease Act to district magistrates, municipal corporations and police, to look into the matters wherein landowners are forcing doctors and nurses to vacate their property.

With respect to the Nizamuddin area incident, he said ''we all need to understand and appreciate that this is not the time to do fault finding. What is important for us is to take action as per our containment process in whatever areas we find a case''.

Meanwhile, R Gangakhedkar, Head of Epidemiology and Communicable diseases at Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said that Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Department of Science & Technology, and Department of Biotechnology will work with Indian Council of Medical Research to further the agenda of the development of a vaccine for COVID-19.

On testing for COVID-19 cases in the country, he said that they have tested 42,788 samples, including 4,346 samples that were tested yesterday. It represents 36 per cent of our capacity, he said.

He also said that 123 labs have been made functional, 49 private labs have been given permission.

Yesterday 399 patients were tested in private labs, Gangakhedkar added.