/MEA confirms death of two Indians in West Asia war, one remains missing

The Ministry of External Affairs, in a press conference on Wednesday (March 11), stated two Indians have died, and one remains missing after merchant vessels were under attack amid the ongoing West Asia war. The MEA stated that the casualties occurred when Indian nationals were aboard merchant vessels that were attacked in conflict-affected waters, adding that several Indians have also sustained injuries in the Gulf region amid the conflict, including one person hurt in Israel and another reportedly injured in Dubai.
"As for the casualties, we have lost two Indian nationals, and one remains missing. We express our condolences to their families. The incidents of death and the missing person occurred when they were on merchant vessels that came under attack," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.