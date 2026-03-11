/Thai-flagged cargo ship struck by missiles in Strait of Hormuz, 20 rescued

As the West Asia war escalates, a Thai-flagged cargo vessel was struck by missiles in the volatile Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday (March 11). According to a report in the Bangkok Post, which cited the Royal Thai Navy, 20 crew members were rescued by the Royal Navy of Oman. But there is no information on the three crew members, who were on board.

Mayuree Naree, the bulk carrier owned by the Thai company Precious Shipping Pcl, had left Khalifa Port in the UAE and was moving towards Kandla Port in India. It was struck by missiles while transiting the Strait of Hormuz.Iran has claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to news agency PTI, Thailand's acting deputy prime minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, shared initial information that showed the vessel had left a UAE port and was approximately 20 kilometers offshore when the attack took place.