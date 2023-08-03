Maritime diplomacy: Papua New Guinea PM James Marape visits Indian Navy ships in port Moresby

In an unprecedented display of maritime diplomacy, Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister, James Marape, paid a key visit to two Indian Navy ships docked at Port Moresby. INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata, deployed in the Eastern Indian Ocean region, saw the visit by the PM aimed at fostering stronger ties between the two nations in the maritime domain. The arrival of the Indian naval ships on August 2 is seen as a significant milestone in bilateral relations, providing an opportunity for enhancing maritime partnerships and cooperation between India and Papua New Guinea as interest in the Pacific deepens.

It is rare for a serving Prime Minister of a host country to spend two hours onboard foreign Navy ships, but the gesture by PM Marape signifies the importance given by the 2 sides. During the visit, Prime Minister Marape delivered a speech focused on promoting peace in the Pacific region, underlining the significance of cooperation between the nations. He warmly welcomed the Indian Navy's port call to his country.

The crew members from INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata actively engaged with personnel from the Papua New Guinea Defence Forces, participating in various professional interactions, cultural exchanges, Yoga sessions, and mutual ship visits.

On Thursday, Indian High Commissioner Inbasekar Sundaramurthi hosted a reception to honour the Papua New Guinea Prime Minister and his entire cabinet, including Defence Minister Win Bakri Daki, Minister of National Events Justin Tkatchenko, Minister of Civil Aviation & Transport Walter Schnaubelt, Minister of ICT Timothy Masiu, Governor of East Sepik Province Allan Bird, Governor of National Capital Region Powes Parkop, Governor of East New Britain Province Sasindran Muthuvel, and PNG Defence Forces Chief, Major General Mark Goina.

Papua New Guinea, which is the largest of the Pacific Islands, has been a focal point in India's engagement with the region. The country is seen as key in the Pacific with high-level visits from French President Emmanuel Macron, and Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Earlier this year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the country to attend the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC), further solidifying the commitment to forge robust relationships with the Pacific nations.

Notably, during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Papua New Guinea, an endearing gesture won the hearts of many in India. As a traditional sign of respect to elders, PM Marape paid his respects by touching the feet of the Indian leader, reflecting the cultural affinity shared between the two nations.

