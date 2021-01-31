Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi announces initiative for young writers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced a unique initiative for young writers in India. During his Mann Ki Baat radio address, PM Modi invited young writer to write about India's freedom fight and freedom fighters.

"I call upon all countrymen and especially our young friends, to write about our freedom fighters, events associated with our independence. Write books about the tales of valor during freedom struggle from their areas," he said.

He further said that as India was moving towards completing 75 years of independence, such writing would be a fitting homage to heroes of Indian freedom fight. PM said that the initiative for young writer has been launched under 'India Seventy Five'. This initiative, he said, will encourage youngsters from all states and all languages to write. This in turn will help them develop into learned writers and thought leaders.

In his Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi highlighted India's fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlighting that India is helping the world during the COVID-19 crisis, he said: "These days, I receive messages for India from Presidents and Prime Ministers of different countries of the world. You must also have seen recently how the President of Brazil, in a tweet thanked India - every Indian was proud of it. You must have noticed about the vaccination programme that India is able to help others because India today is self-reliant in the field of medicines and vaccines."

"In times of crisis, India is able to serve the world because India, today, is capable of medicines and vaccine, is self-sufficient. This is also the idea of a self-reliant India campaign. The more capable India is, the more it will serve humanity, the more the world will benefit," he added.