Manipur violence: CBI to investigate some cases, SC sets up panel of 3 former women HC judges

As India's Northeastern state Manipur sinks deeper into ethnic violence, the nation's top court on Monday announced that a committee will be set up o look into the relief and rehabilitation of those affected.

The committee

News agency PTI reports that the committee will consist of three former women high court judges.

It will be headed by former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Gita Mittal and include Justices (retd) Shalini P Joshi and Asha Menon.

The motive behind the committee

A bench, headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said the effort of the apex court is to restore a sense of confidence and faith in the rule of law in the state.

Besides the bench, a judicial panel will oversee relief and rehabilitation efforts, among other things.

Furthermore, senior police officers will be asked to supervise the investigation in criminal cases that are to be probed by the state SITs.

A detailed will be uploaded on the Supreme Court's website later in the evening.

CBI to probe cases related to sexual violence

PTI reports that Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta, appeared for the Centre and the state government.

They submitted a report on issues including the segregation of cases — which the Indian apex court had originally sought on August 1.

"The government is handling the situation at a very mature level," said the attorney general.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been asked to investigate 11 of the 6,523 total FIRs, while the State will form SITs for other cases, reports PTI.

The Centre has reportedly requested that instead of just the two FIRs related to a now-viral video showing women being paraded naked by a mob, 11 FIRs which are linked to violence against women and children should be transferred to the CBI and tried out of Manipur.

Since the ethnic violence sparked in early May, around 150 people have died, and a further 50,000 have been displaced in the clashes.

(With inputs from agencies)

