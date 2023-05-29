ugc_banner

Manipur violence: Amit Shah to embark on 3-day visit to state starting today

Updated: May 29, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Photograph:(ANI)

Story highlights

The ethnic violence in Manipur started on May 3 when tribal groups, including the Kuki community, clashed with the ethnic majority of Meitei people - a non-tribal group, over economic benefits and quotas given to the tribes.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will embark on a three-day visit to Manipur starting Monday (May 29). According to Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, Shah would work towards ending the ethnic crisis and deliver justice to all people. 

Last Thursday (May 25), Shah appealed to the state's residents to maintain peace, adding justice would be done with everyone.

"There were clashes in Manipur after the verdict of a court. I will myself go to Manipur after few days and will stay there for three days and will talk to people for establishing peace," he added, the news agency ANI reported. 

His visit comes a day after Manipur reported fresh clashes. 

Fresh violence rocks Manipur

Manipur, which has seen ethnic violence for the past few weeks, reported fresh clashes on Sunday. Citing government officials, Indian media reports said that at least five people, including a police official, were killed and 12 others were injured. The fresh violence erupted in many parts of the state after militants carrying sophisticated weapons set fire to many houses in Serou and Sugunu areas. 

The ethnic violence in Manipur started on May 3 when tribal groups, including the Kuki community, clashed with the ethnic majority of Meitei people - a non-tribal group, over economic benefits and quotas given to the tribes. At least 60 people were killed and around 35,000 were displaced due to rioting and ethnic clashes. 

40 tribal militants killed so far: Manipur CM

Hours after the fresh violence broke out, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that 40 tribal militants have been killed in a series of encounters with security forces so far.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Singh said, "Till now we have been able to eliminate five militants with combat dress at Kangpokpi at Yaingangpokpi, at Lamkhai, Sugnu and Torbung. The militants had AK47s, M16 rifles, and sniper guns. We took counter-defensive measures by retaliating when they turned to arson and attacked the houses of the common people. Till now, we have reports of around 40 militants have been eliminated," the news agency Reuters reported. 

Biren added the government took counter-defensive measures by retaliating when they turned to arson and attacked houses of common people. 

(With inputs from agencies)

