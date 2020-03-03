Man dined at luxury hotel in Delhi tests positive for Covid-19

Government authorities on Tuesday confirmed a new case of coronavirus in New Delhi.

An individual, who dined at La Piazza restaurant at Hyatt Regency in Delhi on February 28, has been diagnosed with Covid-19, news agency ANI reported quoting government sources.

All colleagues who were present at restaurant on February 28 have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The restaurant has also started to conduct daily temperature checks for all colleagues and contractors when they enter and exit the building, the report added.

Meanwhile, a private school in Noida has been shut after it was reported that one of the parents of a student tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Also read: UN team arrives as death toll in coronavirus climbs to 66 in Iran

Health authorities are conducting necessary medical checks and the school management has postponed all the exams except boards.

According to WION sources, the person from Delhi who has been detected with the coronavirus yesterday is a child’s father from the Noida school. He was present in a kid’s birthday party in Noida in which several children and parents from that school were also present.

Whoever was present at the party is being checked for infection.