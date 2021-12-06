'Maitri Diwas': PM Narendra Modi looking forward to 'expand and deepen' ties between India and Bangladesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the friendship between India and Bangladesh to commemorate 'Maitri Diwas' on Monday (December 6). PM Modi also added that he is looking forward to continuing working with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to strengthen the existing ties.

The official website of India's Ministry of External Affairs stated that it was decided to commemorate December 6 as 'Maitri Diwas' during PM Modi's visit to the neighbouring country in March 2021, when he attended the national day of Bangladesh.

Worth noting and as mentioned by MEA, 10 days before the liberation of Bangladesh, India had recognised the country on December 6 in 1971. India was one of the first countries to establish bilateral diplomatic ties with Bangladesh.

Taking to his Twitter, PM Modi wrote: "Today India and Bangladesh commemorate Maitri Diwas. We jointly recall and celebrate the foundations of our 50 years of friendship. I look forward to continue working with H.E. PM Sheikh Hasina to further expand and deepen our ties."

Not just India and Bangladesh, the 'Maitri Diwas' is commemorated in 18 other countries as well. These countries are Belgium, Canada, Egypt, Indonesia, Russia, Qatar, Singapore, UK, Australia, France, Japan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Switzerland, Thailand, UAE and USA.

"The holding of Maitri Diwas is a reflection of the deep and abiding friendship between the peoples of India and Bangladesh that has been forged in blood and shared sacrifices," wrote MEA.

As far as the ties between the two nations are concerned, Bangladesh is an important pillar of India's Neighbourhood First Policy and both share progressive, comprehensive and substantial cooperation in diverse areas ranging from security, border management and defence, infrastructure, health, culture, etc.

India and Bangladesh have closely cooperated to tackle the challenges posed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.