/Maharashtra declares drought in 265 of 358 tehsils, covering three-fourths of state

Maharashtra on Saturday (September 26) declared drought in 265 of 358 tehsils, covering around three-fourths of the state. The announcement comes as the state has experienced prolonged rainfall deficits and dry spells that have affected crops across large parts of Maharashtra this year.



The declaration prompted an immediate assessment of crop losses and a series of relief measures for farmers that include waiver of land revenue, restructuring of crop loans and a stay on recovery of agriculture-related loans. However, the state will announce the financial assistance for crop damage separately after the assessment is completed, according to a report by the Indian Express.



The move comes two days after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, following his tour of rain-deficit areas, assured of issuing a formal drought notification. The Government Resolution states that the Agriculture Commissioner’s report identified a drought-like situation in 265 talukas from June onwards, attributing this to rainfall shortfalls and other contributing factors. These regions have been found to meet the criteria for Trigger 1, defined as a continuous dry spell of at least 21 days without meaningful rainfall during the monsoon season.

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DC directs to initiate crop loss assessments

District Collectors have been instructed to promptly initiate crop loss assessments through panchnamas. As part of this process, officials are required to document the state of crops, including photographic evidence with GPS coordinates, and submit their findings to the government via the Agriculture Commissioner.