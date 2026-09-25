/Jailed gangster Dhilla granted 12-hour parole to marry Cambodian partner amid heavy security

Haryana gangster Mainpal Dhilla, a life-term prisoner lodged in Jhajjar district jail, was granted 12-hour custody parole on Thursday to marry his Cambodian partner, Meta Chan. Dhilla, a resident of Badli in Jhajjar, was extradited from Cambodia last year after being on the run for several years.

He was allowed to leave jail from 8 am to 8 pm for the wedding, held at a farmhouse near the prison. Police brought Dhilla to the venue under tight security to solemnise the marriage. The 50-year-old remained in custody throughout the marriage rituals and was to return to jail once the ceremony concluded.

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Romance blossomed on the run

Dhilla met Meta Chan after fleeing to Cambodia while jumping parole in 2018. The wedding has drawn attention because Chan is a Cambodian national, and the couple reportedly began living together and have four children. Chan is described as a mother of four, and Dhilla started a business in Cambodia while living with her there.

Charges on Dhilla

Dhilla, also known as Mainpal Badli, faces 22 criminal cases, including murder charges. He had been serving a life term in Hisar jail after convictions in three cases registered in 2007 and 2010. He has also been accused of killing a person while in prison.

While serving his sentence, Dhilla was released on six weeks' parole from Hisar Central Jail in July 2018 but went absconding, fleeing the country in August 2018 using a fake identity in the name of Sonu Kumar. He travelled to Cambodia, changed his identity, and started a business there.

Acting on a request from Haryana Police, the CBI secured an Interpol Red Notice against Dhilla in November 2024 and coordinated with Thai and Cambodian authorities, who revealed he had travelled from Thailand to Cambodia via Kolkata and Bangkok. With assistance from Cambodian authorities, he was traced and arrested in July 2025, before being extradited to India in September 2025.