/Madhya Pradesh suspends 2 officials as Indore water contamination kills 5, hospitalises 210

As the number of people hospitalised in Indore due to contaminated water rises to 210, with five confirmed deaths, Madhya Pradesh has suspended two officials for "negligence". Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav came down hard on officials over the water contamination crisis in Indore's Bhaagirthpura area, calling the incident a case of unacceptable negligence and promising strict action.

Negligence won't be tolerated

In a post on X, Yadav said the state government would not tolerate lapses that put public lives at risk. "The state government will not tolerate negligence in the incident that occurred in Bhaagirthpura, Indore, due to contaminated drinking water. Strict decisions are being taken in this regard."

The chief minister named two officials who have been suspended in connection with the incident. Indore Municipal Corporation's Additional Commissioner Rohit Sisonia and the in-charge Superintending Engineer of the Public Health Engineering department, Sanjeev Shrivastava, have both been both removed from duty, he revealed. Yadav also ordered the removal of Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav.

Five dead, over 200 hospitalised

The contamination has had serious consequences. According to Indore district collector Shivam Verma, five deaths have been medically confirmed so far, while the number of people hospitalised has climbed to 210.

