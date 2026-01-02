'India cannot be a bystander': Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi accuses Musk's Grok AI of enabling sexualised abuse of women

Indian Member of Parliament Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday (Jan 1) wrote to Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, warning about the increasing misuse of Elon Musk's AI Grok to remove women's clothing. She highlighted the alleged misuse of Artificial Intelligence to post objectionable images of women using fake accounts and said that the acts amount to "unacceptable and gross misuse of an AI function".

Grok AI enabling despicable behaviour

The Shiv Sena (UBT) MP in her letter said that she was looking to bring "urgent attention" to an alleged new trend that has emerged on social media. Singling Elon Musk's platform, she said that "especially on X" men misuse the inbuilt AI to "minimise their (women's) clothing and sexualise them".

"It is not just limited to sharing photos through fake accounts but are also targeting women who post their own photos. This is unacceptable and a gross misuse of an AI function."

Slamming the platform, she added, "What is worse is that Grok is enabling this behaviour by adhering to such requests." The Rajya Sabha MP added that this was a breach of "women's right to privacy as well as unauthorised use of their pictures," pointing out that the actions were "just unethical but also criminal."

India can no longer be just a "bystander"

Priyanka Chaturvedi urged the Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology to take decisive action against Musk's X and to implement safeguards in AI-driven tools to ensure women's safety online.